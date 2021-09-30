CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A subsidiary of Highmark will pay six figures to settle a discrimination claim.

HM Health Solutions has agreed to pay $410,000 in back pay and interest.

The company was accused of paying lower salaries to Black, white, and mixed-race employees than it did to Asian employees in the same roles.

Federal contractors are required to ensure they don’t discriminate in employment.