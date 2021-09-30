By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Lane restrictions are coming to a section of Interstate 79.READ MORE: School Van Crashes Into Eat'n Park In Murrysville, 5 Kids Injured
PennDOT will be working on the exit ramp bridge at the Heidelberg-Collier exit on Thursday night.
Two lanes will be closed on the southbound side at 8:00 p.m.
Once that side is done, they will move to the northbound side.READ MORE: Allegheny Health Network's New Hospital, AHN Wexford, Opens On Thursday
Crews are expecting the restrictions to be lifted by midnight.
They are also expecting new traffic patterns beginning at 8:00 p.m. on I-79 southbound in Cecil Township.
Drivers will be divided into two separate lanes.
Traffic in the right lane will be able to use the Southpointe Boulevard Interchange and the left lane will be through traffic only.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Another Chilly Morning Leads To Comfortable Afternoon
That change will be in place for about a month and a half.