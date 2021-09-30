By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Lane restrictions are coming to a section of Interstate 79.

PennDOT will be working on the exit ramp bridge at the Heidelberg-Collier exit on Thursday night.

Two lanes will be closed on the southbound side at 8:00 p.m.

Once that side is done, they will move to the northbound side.

Crews are expecting the restrictions to be lifted by midnight.

They are also expecting new traffic patterns beginning at 8:00 p.m. on I-79 southbound in Cecil Township.

Drivers will be divided into two separate lanes.

Traffic in the right lane will be able to use the Southpointe Boulevard Interchange and the left lane will be through traffic only.

That change will be in place for about a month and a half.