The county-wide death toll stands at 2,163.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 466 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 338 are confirmed cases and 128 is are probable cases.

There have been 8,245 total hospitalizations and 121,400 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

Both of the two newly-reported cases happened in September and both cases were in the 65+ age group.

