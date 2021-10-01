By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 466 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.READ MORE: 'Armed And Dangerous' Suspect Barricaded Inside Hill District Home, Shots Fired And Gas Cannister Thrown Back At Police
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 338 are confirmed cases and 128 is are probable cases.
There have been 8,245 total hospitalizations and 121,400 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,163.
Both of the two newly-reported cases happened in September and both cases were in the 65+ age group.
MORE NEWS: 'I Cannot Sleep': Steven Eason's Family Asking Community For Help Solving Teen's Fatal Shooting At Haunted Hills Hayride
The age groups/gender of the newly reported cases follow:
Age Group Cases
00-04 22
05-12 43
13-18 29
19-24 36
25-49 192
50-64 75
65+ 69
Female 245
Male 221
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 1, 2021
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: