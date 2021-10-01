By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re a fall fanatic, we’ve got you covered on all the autumn activities going on around Western Pennsylvania.

From pumpkin patches to apple picking, hot cider to haunts, farmers markets to fall foliage — here are some of the places across the Pittsburgh region where you can welcome autumn!

John Shumway’s Fall Reports:

FARMS

Soergel Orchards

2573 Brandt School Rd., Wexford, Pa. 15090

Phone: 724-935-1743

Apple and Pumpkin picking will be available every day from 3:30-5:30 p.m. through the week and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on the weekends.

Website: https://www.soergels.com/

Trax Farms Market

528 Trax Rd., Finleyville, Pa. 15332

Phone: 412-835-3246

Our annual Fall Festival on our 150-year-old farm is a tradition for many families in the South Hills and greater Pittsburgh area. There’s something for everyone from grandparents to grandkids. Enjoy a hayride to our pumpkin patch to pick-your-own pumpkin or see if you can find your way through our giant, 3-acre corn maze! Pumpkins are not included in the ticket price.

Every Saturday & Sunday from Sept. 25-Oct. 24 — Opens at 10 a.m. and Closes at 5 p.m.

Website: https://traxfarms.com/

Triple B Farms

823 Berry Ln., Monongahela, Pa. 15063

Phone: 724-258-3557

Fall Fun includes apple, pumpkin and flower picking. Other activities include hayrides, two corn mazes, games, a Barnyard Carnival, Spookley the Square Pumpkin and new this year is a Singing Chicken Show!

Website: https://www.triplebfarms.com/

Freedom Farms

795 Pittsburgh Rd., Butler, Pa. 16002

Phone: 724-586-5551

Our biggest event of the year – Fall Festival is every weekend in October from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.! We’ve got the best and biggest Fall Festival around featuring hay rides, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, alcohol vendors, farm fresh food, face painting, corn pit, hay mountain, pick your own sunflowers, corn maze, and more. Admission will be $10/person again this year! Children 3 and under are free.

Website: https://www.freedomfarmspa.com/fall-festival

Janoski’s Farm and Greenhouse

1714 Lincoln Hwy., Clinton, Pa. 15026

Phone 724-899-3438

Bring the whole family and celebrate the fall season with our annual Pumpkinland located behind the Farm Market. Take a walk to the pumpkin patch (pumpkins are sold seperately for $.50/lb), enjoy the scenic hayride (optional), corn maze, haunted barn, pony rides (children only), petting zoo, corn pit & more. Feel free to pack a lunch or visit the food vendors we have available. Every weekend in October from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Website: https://janoskis.com/pumpkinland/

Simmons Farms

170 Simmons Rd., McMurray, Pa. 15317

Phone: 724-941-1490

Hayrides, pumpkin picking, apple picking, field activities new Farm Combine slide and basketball corn hopper!

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Website: https://www.simmonsfarm.com/home.html

Bedner’s Farm and Greenhouse

315 Coleman Rd., McDonald, Pa. 15057

Phone: 724-926-2541

Activities throughout October include Pumpkin Gnome Workshops a Gourd Hunt and and their very first Pumpkin Palooza! At Pumpkin Palooza — paint, carve, or decorate the pumpkin of your choice! Participants can arrive on Oct. 23, anytime between 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. OR 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. to enjoy this event. After you create your masterpiece, enjoy a free slice of Pumpkin Pie, Glass of Apple Cider, play a Fall yard game or two, and take a picture with our Fall-themed photo booth! Cost is $15 Per Person

Website: https://www.bednersgreenhouse.com/

Schramm Farms and Orchards

1002 Blank Rd., Jeannette, Pa. 15644

Phone: 724-744-7320

Fall Festival from Oct. 2-31. Includes pumpkin picking, hayrides, a giant maze, photos with scarecrows, decorations and refreshments!

Website: http://www.schrammfarms.com/

Shenot Farm and Market

3754 Wexford Run Rd., Wexford, Pa. 15090

Phone: 724-935-2542

Pumpkin picking, hayrides, scenic walking trail.

The Pumpkin Patch opens up on Sept. 25, 2021 through Oct. 31, 2021. It will be open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Website: https://www.shenotfarm.com/



FALL FESTS

68th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival in Clarion, Pa.

Festivities include the Tournament of Leaves Parade, a car cruise, Antique Tractor Show, Farmer’s and Craft Show and Cultural Nights by Clarion University. Festival runs from Oct. 2-10.

Website: https://www.clarionpa.com/events/autumn-leaf-festival/

Fall Craft Days at Seven Springs Mountain Resort

Fall Craft Days takes place on Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 9-10 and 16-17, 2021. The family fun at Fall Craft Days goes from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sundays. Chairlift rides to enjoy the fall foliage, face painting, the Alpine Slide, live performances and more!

Website: https://www.7springs.com/events/fall-craft-days/

Franklin Applefest

More than 300 arts, crafts and food vendors draw crowds of more than 100,000 visitors to Franklin, Venango County, every year. The weekend of Oct. 1-3.

Website: https://www.franklinapplefest.com/

30th Annual Conneaut Lake Fall Pumpkin Festival

Conneaut Lake’s Fall Pumpkin Fest is a family oriented festival, featuring rides, loads of food, crafts, and entertainment.

Fri Oct. 8 ~ 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 9 ~ 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 10 ~ 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Website: https://www.conneautlake.com/event/2021-pumpkin-fest/

36th Annual Country Fall Festival in Zelienople

Craft and food vendors, live music, hayrides, kids activities, a car cruise and more! From Oct. 9-10.

Website: https://www.zeliefallfestival.com/



HAUNTS

Eerie Acres Farm Haunted House

386 Eagle Mill Rd., Butler, Pa. 16001

Phone: 724-321-2477

Website: https://www.eerieacresfarm.com/

Zombies of the Corn

282 Rochester Rd., Freedom, Pa. 15042

Phone: 724-775-6232

Website: https://zombiesofthecorn.com/

The Beacon Hotel

231 Beacon Rd., Renfrew, Pa. 16053

Phone: (724) 586-6233

Website: https://www.gotothebeacon.com/haunt

ScareHouse

Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills

461 Pittsburgh Mills Cir, Tarentum, PA 15084

Phone: 412-781-5885

Website: https://www.scarehouse.com/

Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park

236 Rolling Hills Estate Rd., Uniontown, Pa. 15401

Phone: 724-984-5915

Website: https://www.hauntedhillsestate.com/

Kennywood Phantom Fall Fest

Kennywood Park!

Website: https://www.kennywood.com/things-to-do/phantom-fall-fest

Hundred Acres Manor Haunted House

1 100 Acres Dr, Bethel Park, PA 15102

Phone: 412-851-4286

Website: https://www.hundredacresmanor.com/