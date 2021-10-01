HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The big field of Republicans running for Pennsylvania governor is increasingly unsettled, with more candidates joining it.

Perhaps the most-asked question among Republican insiders is whether Jake Corman, the ranking state senator, will run for governor.

Corman is suggesting that, if he does run, he won’t talk about it until after the Nov. 2 municipal election.

In September, three more candidates, all from suburban Philadelphia, have said they are running.

The latest is Dave White, who runs a large plumbing and HVAC firm in Delaware County.

Arnold McClure, the Republican Party chairman in Huntingdon County, says the nomination is up for grabs.

The primary election is in May.

