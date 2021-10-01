CARNEGIE (KDKA) — An increased security presence will be on hand today at Carlynton Junior/Senior High School after a threat surrounding a shooting surfaced.

This threat is concerning because it was specific — with names of students listed written on a bathroom wall.

When students show up this morning for classes, they’ll see an added layer of security with a presence from Robinson Township Police officers.

In a letter sent to families, the district says school officials will search student’s backpacks and other belongings.

They say this extra move will delay students entering the building and may impact elementary pick-up times.

District leaders say the threat was written on a bathroom wall at the Junior/Senior High School. The threat had a list with the first names of five students, the date October 1st, and the drawing of a gun.

The district says the families of students with first names watching what was written on the wall have been notified.

Meanwhile, it was just last week when the district found graffiti in a high school restroom stall that said “September 26 CHS goes boom!”

Robinson Township Police searched the building and were there for a day as an extra later of safety and security.

Police will be investigating this latest threat. School leaders ask anyone who knows anything or has additional information surrounding this threat to reach out to them.