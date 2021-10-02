By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today here in Pittsburgh — hundreds of people marched in support of reproductive rights.
Monday is the first Monday in October, which means the Supreme Court returns to work — with women's reproductive rights being center stage.
Today, demonstrations were held by pro-abortion rights advocates all over the country.
Locally, the demonstrators marched up Grant Street voicing their opposition to any ruling that would restrict a woman’s right to choose.