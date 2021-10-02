AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
Officials say he was roosting at one of the highest points in the park on one of the tallest trees.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One week ago today, a Steller’s sea eagle named Kodiak escaped from the National Aviary. He was last seen in the North Park area.

A team of animal care experts camped out overnight to monitor Kodiak and say he’s still in excellent health.

Now, they think he’s flying between Riverview Park and North Park.

However, if you see Kodiak, don’t approach him.

Just call the Aviary and let them handle it. They can be contacted at 412-323-7235.