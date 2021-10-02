MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — It took two years, but a group in McKeesport was finally able to finish and display their artwork for the community to see.

KDKA heard from the artists about their attempt to try and beautify their neighborhood.

“We started on this project two years ago and despite our challenges with COVID, we continued to continue our work,” one organizer said.

Over the years, a group of youth in McKeesport have been going around their communities and taking pictures.

“We would go to the hospital and stuff and talk to the older people and took pictures and give them roses,” said Safiyah with Youth C.A.S.T.

Today, it was displayed for the world to see – as an attempt to beautify the area.

“You’re actually making the comeback of McKeesport continue. When folks ride down this street when folks come in and pay bills and pay taxes, or when employees come in, they’re going to see your work,” said State Senator James Brewster.

And also a testament to the positive work being done by youth.

“This mural is gonna stand as a symbol of renewal and rebirth for our community and for the young people that are going to lead us into the future,” said State Rep. Austin Davis.

Some of the artists said they didn’t think the work was actually going to be displayed.

They said it was their first time having their work displayed, and they’re excited to keep making an impact.

Smiling faces of the community are now on display as a welcoming sign for anybody in the area.

The McKeesport mayor says this is just another example of groups coming together to help turn around their community.