SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Two-way traffic has returned to busy East Carson Street on the South Side.

Pittsburgh Public Safety is ending its traffic pilot program that was put in place to prevent violent incidents.

Employees at businesses on East Carson Street are glad traffic is back to normal, and they’re hoping the restrictions don’t return.

Traffic was one-way on Fridays and Saturdays for about two months.

Pittsburgh Public Safety made the adjustments to ease congestion, improve pedestrian safety, and cut down on violence.

City officials said they’ve seen positive improvements and they’re pleased with the progress that has been made to increase safety on the south side.

No parking is still being enforced on Fridays and Saturdays after 8 p.m. between 10th and 18th Streets.

The normal traffic flow could give businesses a boost.

“I think that a lot of the businesses down here have been impacted by it,” Mark Albert Barbera, a tattoo artist at Inspire Body Art, said. “It was hopping always every weekend and then seemed like it was really dead for awhile. I think it was also chaotic, a lot of cars being towed, people were pretty upset about that so I’m definitely glad to hear things are getting back to normal down here.”

