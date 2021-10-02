By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MUNHALL (KDKA) — As a new TikTok challenge is leading students to strike school teachers, one local district is sending a message that participation in this trend will lead to harsh penalties.
Steel Valley leaders addressed the ‘Smack a Staff Member’ challenge that is making waves on TikTok, where students are encouraged to strike a school staff member while being recorded on video.
In a letter sent to parents and families, district Superintendent Edward Wehrer made it clear that any participation in this challenge at Steel Valley will not be tolerated.
Wehrer wrote that any students who strike a staff member will face severe school discipline and also will face assault charges.
Parents and families are being urged by district leaders to speak to children and let them know that this type of behavior will not be condoned, also saying that the challenge must be addressed a clear choice between right and wrong.