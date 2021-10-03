AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A person has died following a crash on the Parkway East near the Squirrel Hill tunnel.

The crash happened on the inbound lanes of I-376 around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as 34-year-old Machel Mcintosh, of Somerset.

State Police are currently investigating.

