By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A person has died following a crash on the Parkway East near the Squirrel Hill tunnel.READ MORE: 3rd Annual 'Mutt Strut' Benefits Butler Co. Humane Society
The crash happened on the inbound lanes of I-376 around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
READ MORE: Class Of 2020 At Pitt-Greensburg Celebrates Commencement
UPDATE: Crash on I-376 westbound between Exit 77 – Edgewood/Swissvale and Exit 74 – Squirrel Hill/Homestead. All lanes closed.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) October 2, 2021
The victim was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as 34-year-old Machel Mcintosh, of Somerset.
State Police are currently investigating.MORE NEWS: Funeral Held For Brian Rowland, Pittsburgh Police Officer Who Died From COVID-19
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details