By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 2-year-old boy has been found safe this morning after being reported missing, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Missing Endangered Person Advisory UPDATE: Byron Harris Jr. was located and is safe. The MEPA is canceled. Thank you for the RTs.
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 3, 2021
Byron Harris Jr. was thought to have been at special risk of harm or injury after last being seen in Braddock Borough on Saturday morning.
Pennsylvania State Police had asked for the public’s help in locating the missing 2-year-old boy and, once he had been found, thanked the public for their assistance.