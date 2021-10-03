By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A man from Penn Hills pleaded guilty to a series of armed robberies back in 2014.
The Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said George Wilson III robbed several businesses including convenience stores at gunpoint.
The guilty plea includes four firearms counts.
Kaufman also said he even fired at an employee at a store in Ross Township who didn’t open the cash register quickly enough to suit him.