By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sunday was the final day of the MLB regular season and there will once again be no BUC-tober.
The Pirates closed out the 2021 season with a 6-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Sunday evening, giving them a record of 61-101.
As the season ends, fans responded to what they think the Pirates need to do to get back to the postseason.
The usual answers were heard from fans – payroll, ownership, and the roster.
"Spend some money, please!" One fan said prior to the game. "Nice stadium, just got to get a better team, spend some money, you know?"
As expected, fans were not happy with the ownership.
“Get rid of Nutting, got to get rid of him and maybe you’ll get a winning team,” another fan added.
There were also criticisms of the roster.
"Where do you begin? I don't want to say Shelty (Manager Derek Shelton) needs to go because I like Shelty. Pitching is horrible, so we got to find some new pitching," a third fan said.
The Pirates start the 2022 MLB season on March 31 at PNC Park against the St. Louis Cardinals.