By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREEN BAY (KDKA) – The Steelers broke their streak of not scoring a first-quarter touchdown on Sunday when Ben Roethlisberger and Diontae Johnson connected for a 45-yard score.
However, the touchdown was a historical milestone for the Steelers’ quarterback.
It was Ben's 400th NFL touchdown.
Roethlisberger joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Philip Rivers, Dan Marino, and Aaron Rodgers as the only quarterbacks in the history of the NFL to throw 400 touchdowns in their careers.
Taking his place in history. pic.twitter.com/TP901EsGu8
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 3, 2021
Ben’s first NFL touchdown took place on September 19, 2004, against the Ravens in Baltimore when he found Antwan Randel El to get the Steelers on the board.
The team that season went on to win 14 straight games after Ben came off the bench and took over for former quarterback Tommy Maddox.
The Steelers would finish Ben’s first season 15-1, ultimately losing to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.