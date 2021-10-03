AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TIDIOUTE, Pa. (KDKA) — State Police are asking for help finding a 29-year-old missing man Maxwell James Lester, who was last seen last week.

(Photo Courtesy Troopers C. Schick, M. McGee/Twitter)

He was last seen wearing “a red shirt with black sleeves, darker tan pants and white sneakers” at his residence in Tidioute, Pennsylvania at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, according to state police.

He is described as being 5’10 tall, weighing 250 pounds and having brown hair, blue eyes and a full beard.

State police say his vehicle has been found near Hickory Creek Wilderness of the National Forest.

You can reach out to state police if you know anything about his possible whereabouts.