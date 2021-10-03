AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Walk-in appointments are welcome.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, COVID-19 Vaccines, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC is hosting several vaccine clinics across the region this week.

The first will take place on Sunday afternoon at St. Paul AME Church from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Walk-in appointments are welcome.

The other clinics this week will be held at the following locations, dates, and times:

  • October 4th — Spencer Family YMCA, Bethel Park — 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • October 7th — McConway & Torley, LLC, Pittsburgh — 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • October 9th — Bats Barbershop and Black Equity Coalition, Pittsburgh — 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.