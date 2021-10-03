By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC is hosting several vaccine clinics across the region this week.
The first will take place on Sunday afternoon at St. Paul AME Church from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Walk-in appointments are welcome.
The other clinics this week will be held at the following locations, dates, and times:
- October 4th — Spencer Family YMCA, Bethel Park — 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- October 7th — McConway & Torley, LLC, Pittsburgh — 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- October 9th — Bats Barbershop and Black Equity Coalition, Pittsburgh — 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.