By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A two-alarm fire damaged a duplex in the city's Brighton Heights section on Monday morning.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the fire broke out around 10 a.m. on Flora Street.
Investigators say it started outside of the right side of the building.
The people who live there were able to get out safely.
The Pittsburgh Fire Bureau’s investigation team is working to determine the cause.