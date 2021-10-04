By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Johnstown man wanted for criminal homicide in the death of a man whose body was found by a highway maintenance worker has been apprehended in North Carolina.READ MORE: 16-Month-Old Girl Dies After Being Mauled By Dog At Relative’s Home
State police announced Monday that 28-year-old Dionte Jones was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Fayetteville, North Carolina and placed in the Hoke County Jail. He is awaiting extradition.READ MORE: Quaker Valley High School Closed Tuesday After Bed Bugs Found On Student's Clothes
Police say Jones was charged with one count of criminal homicide in the death of Dashawn Green, whose body was found by the highway maintenance worker on Jan. 21 in Indiana County. Police say Jones shot and killed Green on Jan. 18 at a home in Johnstown.
Green’s body was found in a grassy area on Mulligan Hill Road by the worker, who was inspecting a drain nearby. An autopsy revealed that Green died of a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide.MORE NEWS: Allegheny Health Network And UPMC Say They're Constantly Reviewing Security Measures To Guard Workplace From Threats
Janayah Smith and Joyce Ann Smith also face charges in Cambria County. They are accused of hindering law enforcement’s investigation into the deadly shooting.