PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Members of a local band heroically tried to save a man’s life after a car crash in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

The talented musicians and vocalists turned into good Samaritans on Saturday afternoon.

Ja’Sonta Roberts and James Royce are in a band called Royce.

They were heading to a gig on Pittsburgh’s South Side, and they got stuck in traffic behind a crash in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

“James got out of the car first to see what was going on and once he saw there was somebody in need, he waved me down. I just didn’t hesitate, yanked the keys out, and ran down the tunnel,” said Ja’Sonta Roberts, the manager and vocalist for the band, Royce.

Roberts has been trained in CPR and first aid for more than ten years.

She knew she had to help a man they spotted in a crashed vehicle. They said he looked unconscious.

“I took his pulse to see, he had a very faint heartbeat and was having a hard time breathing and so immediately started to get into CPR,” said Roberts.

The two band members and a few other people who got out of their cars to help took turns doing compressions until EMS arrived. Roberts was telling everyone what they needed to do so they could each take a break when they got tired.

“Because it needed to be done. I’ll be honest, my band and I, we’ve taken an oath to be better people and to try to do better. So, when I saw that happen, I said no, this isn’t a situation just call the ambulance, and drive off,” said James Royce, lead singer and lead guitarist of Royce.

They were saddened to learn that the man didn’t survive.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as 34-year-old Machel Mcintosh from Somerset.

These artists sing about life in their songs and this was a strong reminder to never take life for granted.

“Life is short, it’s precious, also be mindful of what’s going on around you, there might be an opportunity you’re called to help someone and do what you can,” said Royce.

“That life is short, and you never know…hug and tell those you love that you love them because you don’t know if you’re going to have tomorrow to say that,” Roberts said.

State Police is handling the crash investigation.