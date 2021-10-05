PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several reports poured in about a green fireball or meteor streaking across the sky in western Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening.
According to KDKA meteorologist Ray Petelin, it was likely part of the Draconid Meteor Shower.
This is a short-lived meteor shower that typically runs in early October. The peak is expected on Oct. 10, but you will be able to see meteors a few days before and after.
The meteor people saw on Tuesday evening was quite bright and large, as you can from Danielle Kory’s Ring camera in Ross Township. The camera was facing northward.
Omg 😭🌠 pic.twitter.com/tvelQMf2WM
— Danielle ❤🧣 (@DanielleKory) October 6, 2021
Oftentimes, security cameras, Ring cameras and Nest cameras pick up these fireballs. This one happened between 8:20 p.m. and 8:25 p.m.
Check your cameras to see if you caught this fireball, too!