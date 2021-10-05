AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

VERONA (KDKA) — If you’re looking for a little spooky fun, how about watching some classic horror movies alongside real life creatures?

Humane Animal Rescue is hosting a trio of movie nights at its Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Verona.

They’ll be playing ‘House On Haunted Hill,’ ‘Night Of The Living Dead,’ and ’13 Ghosts.’

It’s free to get in for the event, but if you make a donation, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win a behind-the-scenes tour of the wildlife center.

Click here to make a reservation. 