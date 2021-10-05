AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
No update on his condition has been given.
Filed Under:Hockey, Mike Sullivan, NHL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Penguins

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was hit in the head by a puck during the team’s preseason game Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres.

Sullivan was hit at the start of the third period while on the bench and went to the locker room to be evaluated.

He later returned to the bench.