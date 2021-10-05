By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was hit in the head by a puck during the team’s preseason game Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres.
Sullivan was hit at the start of the third period while on the bench and went to the locker room to be evaluated.
Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan was just struck by a puck on the bench. He heads to the locker room to get checked out while holding a towel to his head.
— Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) October 6, 2021
He later returned to the bench.