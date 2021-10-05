By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The state is launching a new driver's license program that expands eligibility for people who are visually impaired.
PennDOT says the law was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in December and took effect last week. It establishes a program for people to use bioptic telescope lenses that can help them meet standards to get a learner's permit followed by a license.
“This law makes significant changes that will ultimately increase many of our residents’ independence and enhance their quality of life,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a news release.
The bioptic telescope lenses are used in at least 46 other states, PennDOT says, and are designed to help certain people who otherwise wouldn't be able to get a license meet visual acuity standards.
They’re allowed to only drive during the day, aren’t allowed to use freeways and have to drive passenger vehicles that weigh 10,000 pounds or less.