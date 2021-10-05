CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a head-on crash in northwestern Pennsylvania over the weekend claimed the lives of three people.
State police in Crawford County said a westbound sport-utility vehicle veered into the eastbound lanes of a Rockdale Township road near Cambridge Springs and collided with a pickup truck shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.
Police said 52-year-old SUV driver Kenneth Anderson and his 21-year-old passenger Katrina Wiler were pronounced dead at the scene of blunt-force trauma.
Police said the 21-year-old pickup driver, Joshua Hanes, was taken to UPMC Hamot, where he succumbed to his injuries.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)