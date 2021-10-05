By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, it is foggy out there this morning so make sure you give yourself some extra time heading into work or school this morning. With visibilities so low, also please be aware around school bus stops and pick-up points.

The last little bit of fog should be out of here by 10:30.

Once the fog lifts, we will have another sunny day with just a small rain chance.

I’ve actually dropped today’s rain chance down to isolated.

I do bump it back up to scattered for tomorrow and then back down to an isolated chance for Thursday.

The best chances for rain this week will be on Friday and Saturday.

While I didn’t start talking about it right off the top, I think the big story for today and really this week is going to be with just how warm temperatures remain.

Yesterday’s high temperature hit 76 degrees with a morning low of 61 degrees. This means for the day the average temperature was just over 10 degrees warmer than normal.

Temperatures this warm aren’t that unusual for this time of the year. Today actually is the latest date that we’ve recorded a 90 degree day in Pittsburgh.

Looking ahead, this warm weather is expected to last for at least the next ten days.

The GFS shows little in the way of a break in the heat through next Friday.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is also forecasting warm weather both next week and for the entire month.

I know I am not minding having the air conditioning and heater both off right now. How about you?

