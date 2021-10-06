By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cell phone service is an issue in parts of western Pennsylvania as of Wednesday morning and that could cause problems for anyone trying to call 911.READ MORE: New Pandemic Protocols In Place At The Pavilion At Star Lake Starting Wednesday Night
The fire marshal in Freeport says they’re aware that cell phone service is “unreliable” in parts of the borough, especially for those with Verizon.
They have spoken to Verizon about the issue and Verizon says there is no timeline for a fix.READ MORE: Keeping Warm Before The Freeze: Making Sure Your Home Heating System Is Ready For Winter
The fire marshal recommends that anyone needing to call 911, reach out to a neighbor should there be an emergency.
Also, they recommend the usage of a landline.MORE NEWS: 'It Feels Pretty Bleak': Butler Health System's Chief Medical Officer Says Of Wait Times For Emergency Rooms
Lastly, they say people could also come to the fire station on Market Street.