(CBS Local)– This week, a brand new show is coming to CBS. On Thursday, October 7, a new single-camera comedy called “Ghosts” starring Utkarsh Ambudkar & Rose McIver premieres at 9pm EST/PST on CBS. The 30 minute comedy is about Samantha and Jay, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast. The only problem is that it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home.

Actor Asher Grodman plays one of the ghosts on the show named Trevor. The departed souls range from a Prohibition lounge singer named Alberta to a slick 90s finance guy in Grodman’s character Trevor. CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith chatted with Grodman about working on the show, providing comedy in this moment and working with Ambudkar.

“You can expect a lot of fun,” said Grodman. “The first time I read this script, I said this is one of the funniest things I’ve ever read. I knew it was different and I knew it was special. We were supposed to shoot the pilot in March 2020 on a Monday and the world shut down on the Friday before. In terms of the ensemble, we were all living in limbo for a year and a half and all of us just got really close. We shared this journey and we all became really good friends. We relished it.”

Each episode of “Ghosts” will be available on Paramount+ after airing on CBS. Samantha and Jay can’t see the ghosts when they first move in, but the situation changes when Samantha sustains an injury in the house and suddenly the ghosts are right in front of her. Grodman loves the comedic tone of this show and he thinks the CBS audience will fall in love with it.

“This is a team sport. They rebuilt this house in Montreal and the attention to detail is incredible,” said Grodman. “The cast is so special and it really comes down to the people and the work that goes into it. The scripts are great and I’m blown away by how talented these people are. I hope people are going to love the show and laugh as much as we did making it and get a little bit of a release.”