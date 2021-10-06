By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A push to end hate is happening in Pittsburgh.
A global summit will bring a lot of big names to the Steel City and organizers say the inaugural summit will discuss strategies to stop violent acts spawned by hate.
The "Eradicate Hate Global Summit" officially kicks off on October 18 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
More information on registration, topics, and more can be found on the event’s website at this link.