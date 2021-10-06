By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) – A new project is blossoming across three Woodland Hills School Districts schools.
It’s called the learning garden and it aims to teach students about nutrition and science along with sustainable living.
Former Steelers Arthur Moats and Will Allen made an appearance at Edgewood Elementary Steam Academy to help students and teachers set up their gardens.
“They’ll grow some fruits and vegetables and we’ll be able to share those in our healthy snacks program,” said Eddie Wilson, the Director of Curriculum and Grants at Woodland Hills School District. “We’ll be able to teach sustainable gardening and food growth in our curriculum.”
Each school has five beds for planting.
The learning garden came about thanks to grants from Giant Eagle, the Steelers, Dole Packaged Foods, and the Captain Planet Foundation.