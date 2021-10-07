By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MAHONING TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Mahoning Township Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Vex.

The department said Vex died in the arms of his handler Sgt. Brian Magliocca on Thursday.
He was born on Aug. 17, 2011, and began his career with the police department in July 2013.