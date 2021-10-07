By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A local state representative is in "serious but stable" condition after a crash.
Rep. Matt Dowling, who represents Fayette and Somerset counties, was in a single vehicle accident Wednesday evening on his way to a caucus event in Lancaster County, according to a statement from Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff's press secretary.
He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and treated for "significant trauma."
“Currently, he is in serious but stable condition, and our thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Dowling, his wife and two young sons as he and they deal with his injuries,” the statement says.