By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Attorney General along with New York Attorney General Letitia James led a group of 20 attorneys general to file a formal complaint asking the Postal Regulatory Commission to order the U.S. Postal Service for a review of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s plan to transform the post office.

“Postmaster General DeJoy’s plan to transform the Postal Service will impact mail delivery for everyone in Pennsylvania and across the nation,” Shapiro said. “This plan is being enacted without any meaningful oversight and review, and the Postal Regulatory Commission, states, experts, and the public deserve to have their voices heard.”

The Postal Regulatory Commission is an independent agency that provides transparency and accountability to the post office and the complaint filed by the 20 attorneys general asserts that DeJoy adopted his ten-year plan that would make significant changes to USPS without first getting an opinion from the commission.

Federal law requires USPS to go to the commission when they plan to make changes that would affect the entire country.

“The plan will transform virtually every aspect of the Postal Service, rework how the Postal Service transports mail and other products; overhaul its processing and logistics network; enact slower service standards for First-Class Mail and Periodicals and First-Class Packages Services; reconfigure the location of places where customers can obtain postal products and services, and adjust rates,” the group of attorneys general writes. “To date, the Postal Service has only submitted two requests for an advisory opinion to the Commission on important but narrow changes that represent only a small portion of the plan’s scope.”

They are requesting that the commission order the USPS request a full review of the extent of the ten-year plan, which would afford the states and public to provide comment.

Joining Attorneys General Shapiro and James were attorneys general from California, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusettes, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Virginia, Rhode Island, and Washington.