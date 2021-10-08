AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 521 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 367 are confirmed cases and 154 are probable cases.

There have been 8,432 total hospitalizations and 124,223 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,197.

