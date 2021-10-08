AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREEN TREE (KDKA) – If you’re looking for a job, you’re in luck.

Amazon is hosting an all-day hiring event on Saturday.

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree in Green Tree.

Amazon is looking for part-time and full-time workers at their fulfillment and transportation facilities.

For more information on the hiring event, head to this link.