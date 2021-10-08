PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Affordable housing is now available in the Hill District.

City leaders cut the ribbon on a $7 million redevelopment project on Friday in hopes of improving the Hill District.

The old YMCA has been turned into a four-story, 74-unit building that offers growth to the area. The 107-year-old building needed major renovations, so city leaders decided to put it to good use.

Developers made sure pieces of the Hill District were still kept in the building to serve as a memory of all that the Hill has had to offer over the years.

Mayor Bill Peduto said this project goes beyond affordable housing and makes it something anyone can live in. The mayor added that he believes more affordable housing can come to Pittsburgh as long as groups are willing to support it.

“When we talk about affordable housing, it’s not only for the working poor and those who find themselves at the poverty level. It’s for those who find themselves below that level. There must be a commitment at a local level that not only assures it but actually places the money to do it,” Peduto said.

Some of the affordable housing that Peduto and other leaders are talking about is more repurposed and redevelopment projects. Leaders say they want to take the Allegheny YMCA and make it affordable housing just like they did at the YMCA on Centre Avenue.