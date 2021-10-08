By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A female elephant calf who was born at the Pittsburgh Zoo’s Conservation Center remains in ‘guarded’ condition after being placed in that condition last month.
On September 8, the calf was moved into ‘guarded’ condition due to not putting on enough weight and her overall health being put at risk.
The calf was born on July 18 at the Zoo’s Elephant Conservation Center in Somerset.
The Pittsburgh Zoo says that now a month later, the calf remains in guarded condition and has been receiving progressive care around the clock.
Zoo officials say the calf continues to be ‘active and bright’ between bouts of nursing and resting.