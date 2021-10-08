By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that two men from Florida have been arrested and charged in connection with at least seven "distraction-style" burglaries against Pennsylvania senior citizens.
According to information presented to a grand jury, between August 2018 and November 2018, 53-year-old Steven Nichols and his 34-year-old son, Archie Marino committed a string of burglaries in Butler, Westmoreland, Indiana, Lebanon, and Lackawanna counties.
The father and son from Ft. Lauderdale are facing charges of corrupt organizations, conspiracy, burglary, and related charges.
“These defendants are charged with conduct that includes seeking out seniors, distracting them, invading their home, and in some cases stealing thousands of dollars of cash and personal belongings,” Shapiro said. “Let this send a loud and clear message, if you target older Pennsylvanians, we’re going to hold you to account.”