By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — The Monaca Police Department is searching for a missing 9-year-old girl.
Police say Arianna Kline is from the Monaca Heights area.
She was last seen wearing a white and pink Nike shirt with black leggings and gray Crocs.
Call 911 with any information.