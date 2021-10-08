AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — The Monaca Police Department is searching for a missing 9-year-old girl.

Police say Arianna Kline is from the Monaca Heights area.

She was last seen wearing a white and pink Nike shirt with black leggings and gray Crocs.

Call 911 with any information.