PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This week has been an interesting one not only because of the mild temperatures that have been in place but also due to the persistent rain chance that we have had in the forecast.

As we’ve gotten closer to each day the rain chance has really fizzled out.

There is a rain chance today but it is only an isolated chance throughout the day. The better chance for rain comes in the overnight hours tonight, with rain sticking around on Saturday through 4:00 p.m.

What’s been interesting to me is how poorly model data has handled expected rain from the upper low that’s parked to our west, centered over Chicago.

Looking at numbers through today you’d think we’d be facing a rainy day all day long. In reality, we will see a day similar to what we saw yesterday.

This means partly cloudy skies and little to no rain.

Rain chances will spike in the overnight hours, but still, most places will say just around a quarter of an inch of rain.

Rain chances to stretch into Saturday afternoon with just an isolated chance for rain from noon to 4:00 p.m. with the rest of the weekend looking dry.

With rain just a minor nuisance, you really shouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans you may have. Yes, there will be some light rain and a passing or two of showers confined mainly to the morning hours. Most of the day both today and Saturday will be dry.

Sunday will be dry from start to finish. Morning lows each day this weekend will bottom out near 60 degrees.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and will be pleasant overall.

Enjoy!

