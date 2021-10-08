AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority says a pedestrian was injured after being hit by a bus driver.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officials say the crash happened Friday at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 11th Street around 9:30 p.m. in downtown Pittsburgh.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with a cut to their knee, the Port Authority said.