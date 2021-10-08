By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority says a pedestrian was injured after being hit by a bus driver.
Officials say the crash happened Friday at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 11th Street around 9:30 p.m. in downtown Pittsburgh.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with a cut to their knee, the Port Authority said.