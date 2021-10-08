By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Pennsylvania American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 1,100 customers in Fayette County.
Officials say the advisory is for customers living in the Hopwood area of North Union and South Union townships.
Pennsylvania American Water says it experienced a loss in positive water pressure at a water storage tank in South Union Township on Friday.
Officials say an electrical malfunction limited the ability to replenish the water storage tank and local systems. The malfunction has now been repaired.
"The company is performing two additional consecutive days of water quality testing before the advisory can be lifted," Penn American Water said in a release.
