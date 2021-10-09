By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHURCHILL (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in Churchill on Saturday afternoon.READ MORE: Police: Man Dead, Woman In Critical Condition After Shooting And Vehicle Crash In Pitcairn
According to Allegheny County Police, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, they were notified of a shooting at the intersection of Beulah and McCrady roads.
Once they were on the scene, they found an adult male who had been shot multiple times.READ MORE: Officials Investigate Traffic Stop Of Paraplegic Driver Who Was Pulled From Car By Officers
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information to give them a call.MORE NEWS: Police: WVU Employee Enters Residence Hall, Steals 'Various Articles Of Clothing'
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details