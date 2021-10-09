By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Before the Steelers and Broncos kick off on Sunday, fans had a chance to meet two beloved former members of the black and gold on Saturday.
Ryan Shazier and Kordell Stewart met and took part in the Pittsburgh Sports Festival, hosted by DICK's Sporting Goods and Fanatics, in Robinson.
Stewart was a quarterback with the Steelers from 1995 until 2003 and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2001.
Shazier was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Steelers between 2014 and 2017, but his career came to an end following a spinal injury in December 2017 against the Bengals.
The festival was part of a month of celebrations for the Mall At Robinson’s 20th anniversary.