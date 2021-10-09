By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Multiple people were injured when a jeep went off the road on Friday night and crashed into a telephone pole.
The crash happened along Babcock Boulevard in Pine Township, just outside of North Park.
An Allegheny County spokesperson says there were “multiple injuries.”
The section of Babcock Boulevard where the crash occurred was shut down for some time, but reopened a short time later.
The condition of those injured in the crash is unclear at this time.
