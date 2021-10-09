AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Multiple people were injured when a jeep went off the road on Friday night and crashed into a telephone pole.

The crash happened along Babcock Boulevard in Pine Township, just outside of North Park.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams)

An Allegheny County spokesperson says there were “multiple injuries.”

The section of Babcock Boulevard where the crash occurred was shut down for some time, but reopened a short time later.

The condition of those injured in the crash is unclear at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.