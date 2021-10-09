By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ahead of the Penguins’ final preseason game, the team announced that forward Michael Chaput and defenseman Juuso Riikola have been assigned to their AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The moves take the Penguins training camp roster down to 27 players.

Chaput signed with the Penguins this offseason and has played in one preseason game on October 1, when he scored the game-winning goal against the Buffalo Sabres.

Chaput has made his way around several organizations in professional hockey, including Arizona, Montreal, Vancouver, and Columbus.

He was an AHL Calder Cup Champion in 2016 with the Lake Erie Monsters, the Columbus Blue Jackets AHL affiliate, as an assistant captain for the team.

Meanwhile, Riikola signed an extension with the Penguins in 2020.

He spent most of last season on the team’s taxi squad, only appearing in two games.

The Penguins will open their 2021-22 season on Tuesday against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning, in Florida.