By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates announced on Saturday that they have relieved third-base coach Joey Cora of his duties.READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Churchill
“We would like to thank Joey for his passion for the job and his commitment in continuously helping our
players grow as big leaguers,” said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington. “Even though this was a difficult decision, we wanted to make it now out of respect for Joey so that it allows him to immediately be able to pursue other opportunities.”
Cora had been with the Pirates since the 2017 MLB season.MORE NEWS: Officials Investigate Traffic Stop Of Paraplegic Driver Who Was Pulled From Car By Officers
“Joey Cora is a great baseball man whose love for the game and passion for the job was obvious every day that he represented the Pittsburgh Pirates,” said Pirates Manager Derek Shelton.