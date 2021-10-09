By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITCAIRN (KDKA) — A man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition in Pitcairn after being shot Saturday afternoon, according to Allegheny County Police.
Police were called to the 300 block of 3rd Street for reports of shots fired and a vehicle crash around 1 p.m.
First responders found one vehicle had crashed, and the male passenger inside had died from gunshot wounds.
The female driver was also suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
