By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – The Zelienople Police are investigating the vandalism of the Butler County Democrats’ tent at the Zelienople Fall Fest.

According to police, when people arrived at the tent on Sunday morning, they found the tent vandalized.

The back of the tent had been slashed through and the yard signs had been ripped up.

A table at the front of the tent had also been turned over.

U.S. Senate candidate and current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman tweeted pictures of the vandalism.

“Someone slashed and trashed the booth of the Butler County Democrats at the Zelienople Fall Fest,” Fetterman said.

He then encouraged his followers to donate to the Butler County Democratic Party to help cover the damage done.

Police tell KDKA they are speaking with neighbors to see if any security camera footage caught the vandalism.

